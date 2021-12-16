Autosport 2021 Top 50: #21 Valtteri Bottas

Pre the announcement that he’d be replaced by George Russell at Mercedes, he had several slow starts, costly qualifying gaps to Lewis Hamilton, was almost embarrassingly off the pace in the Imola race and in Baku overall, and triggered the first big crash in Hungary.

Afterwards he was excellent, relaxed by knowing he had a lengthy (and likely lucrative) Alfa Romeo deal for 2022. That resulted in Monza pace, podium and unrecognised pole, his commanding Turkey wet win and Interlagos sprint triumph.

Was overall too inconsistent, but did also have the share of Mercedes’ pit and engine misfortune. Lost an excellent Monaco result, where Hamilton struggled more to find tyre temperature for a change, to a 43-hour pitstop nightmare.