Autosport 2021 Top 50: #20 Alessandro Pier Guidi

Did Alessandro Pier Guidi raise his game to an even higher level in 2021 on the way to two major GT titles? It seemed that way at times, and not just when he came from behind to take victory at the Spa 24 Hours.

The Italian was the fastest Ferrari driver in GTE Pro in the WEC. Pier Guidi outpaced co-champion James Calado four times out of six on the way to a title won in controversial circumstances in Bahrain.

Let’s hope that his season is remembered for another last-gasp triumph: his around-the-outside manoeuvre at Blanchimont to claim victory at Spa, the cornerstone of his GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup title, was breathtaking.