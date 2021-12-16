Autosport 2021 Top 50: #18 Josef Newgarden

Penske had a torrid run in the first half of the season – sometimes through luck, sometimes through lacking that last scintilla of pace – and so it took until the 10th round for The Captain’s team to enter Victory Lane.

When it did so at Mid-Ohio, it was Josef Newgarden who delivered with a dominant run, the round after a similar effort at Road America that was lost to an electrical gremlin.

Victory at Gateway left him very much in title contention, but by then the two-time champion had temporarily lost his way in street/road-course qualifying trim. Pole for the finale was encouraging… but too late to help him take a third title.

