Autosport 2021 Top 50: #14 Colton Herta

The only driver besides Alex Palou to score three IndyCar wins in 2021, Colton Herta more firmly established himself as de facto lead driver at Andretti Autosport.

The 21-year-old American was outrageously quick at Nashville, even if the frustration of being set back by a preponderance of caution flags tripped his self-control meter just long enough to send him into the wall.

But when you consider that was his only mistake of consequence this season, that he was robbed of a potential win at Gateway, a podium at Mid-Ohio, and a top-five in Texas, it’s clear Herta has the potential to be champion – and many times over, if he resists the allure of Formula 1…