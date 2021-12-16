Autosport 2021 Top 50: #13 Elfyn Evans

Elfyn Evans proved that his World Rally Championship title tilt last year was no fluke by taking Sebastien Ogier down to the wire for a second straight year – and over five more events.

The Welshman reached new heights in 2021, admitting he’s never driven better after scoring wins in Portugal and Finland.

The latter was arguably the best of his career to date, with Evans blitzing the opposition in the fast Finnish forests to become only the second British driver to win the event.

PLUS: How joining Finland’s exclusive club was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age

With his gutsy drive to second in Spain, Evans trimmed Ogier’s points lead and took the title to a Monza showdown, pushing his Toyota team-mate all the way.