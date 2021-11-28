Autosport Podcast: "Formula E Drivers Ranked with Jack Nicholls"

The current issue (25 November 2021) of Autosport magazine, on sale now, features a special Formula E supplement that charts how Mercedes overcame its turbulent series bow to construct its now-dominant electric squad.

This 20-page pull-out also includes guest columns from the newly crowned Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries and his Mercedes team principal Ian James.

To tie in with the supplement, this instalment of the Autosport podcast features heated debate between paddock colleagues Nicholls - ‘the voice of Formula E’ - and our championship correspondent Matt Kew.

The pair face-off as they argue which drivers deserve their place in the top 10 rankings of the 2021 season, with the duo holding wildly differing views on the performances of Stoffel Vandoorne and Antonio Felix da Costa.

Host Tom Howard just about holds down the fort before he then throws over to a preview of the inbound 2022 campaign, with pre-season Formula E testing set to kick off in Valencia on Monday.