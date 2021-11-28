Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends
Formula E Podcast

Autosport Podcast: "Formula E Drivers Ranked with Jack Nicholls"

Formula E and Formula 1 commentator Jack Nicholls is the guest star on the latest episode of the Autosport podcast, which is produced in association with technology consultant Modis.

Autosport Podcast: "Formula E Drivers Ranked with Jack Nicholls"

The current issue (25 November 2021) of Autosport magazine, on sale now, features a special Formula E supplement that charts how Mercedes overcame its turbulent series bow to construct its now-dominant electric squad.

This 20-page pull-out also includes guest columns from the newly crowned Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries and his Mercedes team principal Ian James.

To tie in with the supplement, this instalment of the Autosport podcast features heated debate between paddock colleagues Nicholls - ‘the voice of Formula E’ - and our championship correspondent Matt Kew.

The pair face-off as they argue which drivers deserve their place in the top 10 rankings of the 2021 season, with the duo holding wildly differing views on the performances of Stoffel Vandoorne and Antonio Felix da Costa.

Host Tom Howard just about holds down the fort before he then throws over to a preview of the inbound 2022 campaign, with pre-season Formula E testing set to kick off in Valencia on Monday.

 

shares
comments
Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends
Previous article

Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends
Load comments

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: "Formula E Drivers Ranked with Jack Nicholls"
Formula E Formula E

Autosport Podcast: "Formula E Drivers Ranked with Jack Nicholls"

Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends
Formula E Formula E

Rowland: Mahindra needs to arrive better prepared to FE weekends

Da Costa: Formula E strong enough to rebound from manufacturer exodus
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa: Formula E strong enough to rebound from manufacturer exodus

Rowland: Revised Formula E format will still produce close racing
Formula E Formula E

Rowland: Revised Formula E format will still produce close racing

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's polarising newcomer can prove himself Plus

How Formula E's polarising newcomer can prove himself

OPINION: Few figures in racing today divide opinion like Dan Ticktum. The Formula 2 race-winner now has the chance to wipe his professional slate clean with his move into Formula E, but it won't be easy at the squad which has brought up the rear for the past three years. Here are the three key criteria he must meet to make a lasting impression on the series

Formula E
Nov 27, 2021
How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E Plus

How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

By virtue of its Formula 1 success, Mercedes was expected to rise to power in Formula E before long. That it won both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships this year, after only two seasons as a full works effort, belies a tricky path littered with potential pitfalls

Formula E
Nov 26, 2021
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Plus

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it’s a perfect fit

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and De Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Plus

How Mercedes and De Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep its original missionary winning Plus

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep its original missionary winning

OPINION: The departure of Audi from Formula E meant its long-time driver Lucas di Grassi would need to find a new berth to stay on the grid. His deal at Venturi Racing will ensure the championship's first-ever race winner will remain competitive into the final year of the current Gen2 ruleset - although it may not be a long-term fit

Formula E
Sep 15, 2021
The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Plus

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Mercedes' planned withdrawal from Formula E at the end of the 2022 season will contribute to the big hole left by fellow automotive manufacturers Audi and BMW on their departures. Although the team may stick around under a different guise, the exit of the now-reigning teams' champion underlines FE's current issues...

Formula E
Aug 18, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.