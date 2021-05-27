Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles' heel Next / Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar
Formula 1 News

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

What does Valtteri Bottas need to do to achieve his ambition of beating Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to the F1 world championship?

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

An exclusive and extraordinarily frank interview with Bottas is the cover feature of this month’s GP Racing magazine. In the latest edition of the Flat Chat podcast, GP Racing editor Ben Anderson and columnist Mark Gallagher join host Stuart Codling to debate where Bottas’s career goes from here. Is it time for him to reconcile himself to the ‘wingman’ role and simply enjoy it?

Perhaps it’s time for Bottas to consider the long game and explore opportunities elsewhere – at teams which would jump at the chance to learn the secrets of what makes the Mercedes team such an unstoppable winning machine.

This month’s GP Racing also examines Aston Martin’s threats to take legal action against the FIA over the new F1 floor regulations. Has the team really been collateral in an attempt to hobble Mercedes, or is it simply too early to say definitively what effects the recent changes have had on individual cars?

The evidence from the early rounds suggests the changes have compressed the midfield and one driver thriving at the moment is Pierre Gasly, interviewed exclusively in this month’s GP Racing. By developing the car to suit Gasly’s strengths rather than expecting him to adapt his style to suit the car, AlphaTauri has taken its performance to another level. But what of the driver in the other car? Yuki Tsunoda’s halo seems to have slipped recently…

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles' heel

Previous article

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles' heel

Next article

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
15m
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
23h
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021

