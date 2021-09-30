Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins

While that landmark achievement fell slightly under the radar because of the focus on Lando Norris’ near miss on a maiden victory, Hamilton's feat was one that clearly deserves a lot of recognition.

So in appreciation of the achievement, Autosport’s latest podcast reflects on what Hamilton’s century of successes means for Formula 1, and where it puts him against other grand prix greats like Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

Joining Autosport’s Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas and Motorsport.com’s F1 Editor Jon Noble to discuss Hamilton’s career is Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner, who recently penned his opinion on the seven-time world champion’s 10 greatest wins.

