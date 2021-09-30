Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins

Lewis Hamilton made history in last weekend’s Russian Grand Prix when he became the first Formula 1 driver to score 100 wins.

Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins

While that landmark achievement fell slightly under the radar because of the focus on Lando Norris’ near miss on a maiden victory, Hamilton's feat was one that clearly deserves a lot of recognition.

So in appreciation of the achievement, Autosport’s latest podcast reflects on what Hamilton’s century of successes means for Formula 1, and where it puts him against other grand prix greats like Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

Joining Autosport’s Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas and Motorsport.com’s F1 Editor Jon Noble to discuss Hamilton’s career is Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner, who recently penned his opinion on the seven-time world champion’s 10 greatest wins.

You can listen to the episode using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

