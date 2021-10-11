Podcast: F1 Turkish GP review

After recovering from 11th on the grid after a grid penalty to run as high as third, Hamilton was called into the pits with eight laps to go as Mercedes feared he could fall down the order on a risky no-stop strategy.

Hamilton ultimately finished fifth in Turkey, leaving him six points behind title rival Max Verstappen with six races remaining this year – but could he have finished any higher?

To round up all of the on-track action in Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith and Motorsport Network Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen for the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

