Previous / The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for shock Turkish GP glory Next / Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Podcast: F1 Turkish GP review

Valtteri Bottas scored his first Formula 1 win in over a year in Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix, but it was Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton who dominated the post-race headlines.

Podcast: F1 Turkish GP review

After recovering from 11th on the grid after a grid penalty to run as high as third, Hamilton was called into the pits with eight laps to go as Mercedes feared he could fall down the order on a risky no-stop strategy.

PLUS: The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's Turkish GP victory hopes

Hamilton ultimately finished fifth in Turkey, leaving him six points behind title rival Max Verstappen with six races remaining this year – but could he have finished any higher?

To round up all of the on-track action in Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith and Motorsport Network Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen for the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast episode using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.

