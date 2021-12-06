Tickets Subscribe
All
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Autosport Podcast: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a fierce battle to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and go level on points in the Formula 1 standings for the title decider.

The F1 world championship tussle hit boiling point in a chaotic Jeddah race stalled by two red flags and numerous clashes.

The crunch came down to Verstappen running off track in a battle for the lead with Hamilton, and subsequently given a five-second penalty, while in an attempt to give the lead back to Hamilton before the penalty it led to the Mercedes driver hitting the rear of his Red Bull rival. Verstappen was later given a 10-second penalty post-race for his “erratic” braking in the clash.

The race also featured an unusual situation of an offering of grid position swapping between Red Bull and FIA race director Michael Masi during the second red flag for an earlier incident involving Verstappen.

Behind the battle at the front, Valtteri Bottas recovered late on to steal the final podium spot from Esteban Ocon at the finish line, while multiple clashes and flashpoints caused havoc further down the field including a multiple-car pile-up which eliminated Sergio Perez, George Russell and Nikita Mazepin from the race.

Trying to make sense of the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP, Jess McFadyen (Director of Digital Strategy, Motorsport Network) takes on hosting duties and is joined by Luke Smith (Autosport F1 reporter) and Haydn Cobb (Autosport.com editor) for the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 
