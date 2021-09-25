Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report

A wet-to-dry qualifying session produced an unlikely grid ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, with McLaren's Lando Norris on pole ahead of Carlos Sainz Jr.

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report

The Brit took his maiden pole as drivers switched to slick tyres on a damp but drying track in the final minutes of Q3 at the Sochi Autodrom.

He managed to beat Ferrari driver Sainz to the top spot, with George Russell putting in another impressive performance at the wheel of his Williams to take third.

Championship challenger Lewis Hamilton missed out on the chance to capitalise on title rival Max Verstappen's decision to start at the back of the grid following a power unit change, as the seven-time champion hit the wall on the entry to the pitlane.

It meant the Brit couldn't improve on his earlier time, and he starts from fourth on the grid.

Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas for the latest Autosport Podcast to discuss the shock result and what Sunday's race could have in store.

 

shares
comments
F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Previous article

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

5 h
2
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

5 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"

2 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

5 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

5 h
Latest news
Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report
F1

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report

18m
F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
F1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

2 h
Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"
F1

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"

2 h
Russell was "almost crashing" in Sochi pits after being first to take slicks
F1

Russell was "almost crashing" in Sochi pits after being first to take slicks

4 h
Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call
F1

Angry Gasly rues "big mistake" on Sochi F1 qualifying inter tyre call

4 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Trending Today

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Autosport 70: The first story of Schumacher at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport 70: The first story of Schumacher at Ferrari

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix would "think about" F1 buyout to stream races

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
9 h
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi

Formula 1
23 h
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021

Latest news

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report
Formula 1 Formula 1

Podcast: F1 Russian GP qualifying report

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pitlane error in Sochi F1 qualifying "nothing to do with pressure"

Russell was "almost crashing" in Sochi pits after being first to take slicks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell was "almost crashing" in Sochi pits after being first to take slicks

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.