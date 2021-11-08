Podcast: F1 Mexican GP review

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez displayed a strong offensive drive at his home race, thrilling the fans with his pursuit of Hamilton in the final stages of the race - and although Perez was unable to pass, he became the first Mexican driver to stand on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez podium.

There was also the first-lap drama at Turn 1, in which polesitter Valtteri Bottas was tipped into a spin by Daniel Ricciardo, while Verstappen scampered around the outside of both Mercedes cars and never looked back.

In the Mexico City GP edition of the Autosport podcast, host Ariana Bravo is joined by director of digital strategy Jess McFadyen and Autosport technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge to dissect the race and look at the key moments that defined Verstappen's next step towards a first title.

They also look ahead to next weekend's race in Brazil, which may yet again play host to a thrilling battle between the champions-elect.