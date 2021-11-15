Podcast: F1 Brazilian GP review

In a turbulent weekend off-track that saw both Hamilton and championship rival Max Verstappen get summoned to the stewards, Mercedes emerged victorious as Hamilton completed an impressive fightback.

F1’s third sprint race weekend gave Hamilton the chance to charge from 20th to fifth on Saturday, and then went from P10 on the grid after an engine penalty to win the grand prix itself.

It involved another wheel-to-wheel battle with Verstappen, who sparked controversy with his defensive move against Hamilton at Turn 4, but was ultimately powerless to avoid defeat.

Recapping a busy weekend for F1 and analysing all of Sunday’s action, Ariana Bravo is joined by Luke Smith (Autosport F1 Reporter) and Jess McFadyen (Director of Digital Strategy, Motorsport Network) for the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

