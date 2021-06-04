Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Podcast: Technical analysis from Azerbaijan GP practice

Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked to be the dominant force after the opening two practice sessions for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

The Dutchman finished top of FP1, ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr, as the Maranello squad looked impressive again after a strong showing last time out in Monte Carlo.

Verstappen finished second in FP2, just behind team-mate Sergio Perez who felt he had his best Friday yet in the Red Bull machine.

But while Red Bull and Ferrari looked strong, the same could not be said of Mercedes with both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas struggling for one-lap pace and finding themselves well down the pecking order.

In the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge to discuss why Mercedes seem so far off the pace and the continued rumblings surrounding flexi-wings.

You can listen to the episode using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

 

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace - which could have big ramifications come raceday

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far Plus

The unsung star of F1 2021 so far

OPINION: The title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has captivated Formula 1 fans this year, while McLaren and Ferrari drivers have also made it onto the podium. But look a little further back in the pack and you'll find a driver who has really shone in the first five races - even though he only has one result to show for it

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era Plus

The all-conquering axis that gave Lotus its F1 golden era

In the second part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH explains how the Lotus marque’s values crystallised in the 1960s as founder Colin Chapman met his perfect foil: the peerless Jim Clark. But Chapman’s technological tours de force were fragile as well as fast…

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph Plus

The radical transformation that pre-dated Renault’s F1 triumph

It’s rare for Formula 1 teams to go from back-row fodder to podium challengers in one season, but that’s what Benetton did in 2001 as it laid the foundations for title-winning success as Renault

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Plus

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. STUART CODLING examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Plus

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

