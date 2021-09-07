Podcast: Analysing the F1 driver market after Russell, Bottas moves

Bottas' move to the Sauber-run outfit after five years at Mercedes will come with new responsibilities, and will be the driving force behind the Swiss team's ascent up the grid.

His replacement Russell, meanwhile, has to deliver on the promise he showed during his Sakhir Grand Prix one-off as a replacement for new team-mate Lewis Hamilton, as Mercedes looks to the future.

Autosport's technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge is joined by Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith and Motorsport.com F1 editor Jonathan Noble to dissect the latest moves in the market.

The trio also takes a look at the remaining seats of interest, namely the second Alfa Romeo drive and the Williams seat vacated by Russell, and consider who may be in contention for each drive.

Currently, Alex Albon and Nyck de Vries are the drivers currently in the frame, but each team has other options too...