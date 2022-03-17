Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alonso: Verstappen "will have less pressure" as reigning F1 champion Next / Szafnauer: F1 teams can’t be run by “two Popes”
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 car scrutineering

The FIA has outlined the new laser scanning scrutineering system it will use to examine the legality of Formula 1 cars from the start of the 2022 season.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 car scrutineering

Following the move to ground effect cars in the major aerodynamic rules reset the championship has implemented, the governing body has introduced the new scrutineering process to aid with checking the designs the teams will run each weekend with the information they have supplied ahead of each race event.

For 2022, the teams will share their CAD data on developments with the FIA, with the laser scans used to check the physical car correlates with that data information.

The laser tool, which was evaluated during 2022 pre-season testing, is required because the previous metal cut-outs the FIA used to check aero parts were complying with the prescribed limits where development was and was not permitted under the previous formula are not suitable to use for the new machines.

As has been the case in F1 since 2020, the teams provide the FIA with pre-event data on their cars stating they are in compliance with the rules and the cars are then checked throughout the weekend to ensure their physical reality matches.

The FIA will now use the laser tool to complete additional random scans throughout race weekends as an added method to ensure the teams are following the rules.

FIA Scrutineering area

FIA Scrutineering area

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Physical tests to ensure wing and floor flexing on the cars are legal will still be done on the rigs in the FIA garage at each race, as will checks such as the DRS-opening space measurement.

“The aerodynamic regulations have become quite a lot more complex, as it [is] not a matter of deciding whether you are in a box, there are a lot more regulations determining the geometry permissible,” FIA head of single-seater matters, Nikolas Tombazis, said of the new laser scanning system.

“Because of that we needed to up the game on checks, so we have gone for a fully electronic state-of-the-art scanning system.

“We check the cars on [a] computer to make sure they satisfy all the geometric constraints, and we have done that with all teams, and then we check the physical car against the computer model by scanning the car and that's the process we are using now.

“The system consists of a track that detects the position of a device held by one of our scrutineers. We either scan the surface by holding a sensor over the surface or we check specific points on the car which are then check against CAD, on the co-ordinates, and based on those measurements we can draw the final conclusions.

“We have two checks: a quick check where we look at basic parameters - width, height, making sure that the car isn't running too low etc - and then we have a more detailed check whereby we scan the whole surface of the car, which takes a bit longer.”

FIA Scrutineering area

FIA Scrutineering area

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Tombazis also said the FIA hopes to “eventually do the quick scans on all the cars across a race weekend” but added “we are still learning about the process, especially in a race weekend environment”.

He continued: “The more detailed scans will take place on a more random basis, probably a couple of cars per race and that means the team or teams selected won't know they will be scanned, thus promoting compliance.

Read Also:

“Clearly if a car does get protested or if we have serious concerns about the legality of a car or a competitor has concerns, then we may individually pick a car to be scanned in order to obtain the information required to deliver a ruling.

“So far, the system has been working quite well. There is still quite a lot to learn, but it's a step in the right direction to further improve our capability at the track.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Verstappen "will have less pressure" as reigning F1 champion
Previous article

Alonso: Verstappen "will have less pressure" as reigning F1 champion
Next article

Szafnauer: F1 teams can’t be run by “two Popes”

Szafnauer: F1 teams can’t be run by “two Popes”
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future

Latest news

Domenicali urges FIA to be open with Abu Dhabi F1 report
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali urges FIA to be open with Abu Dhabi F1 report

Szafnauer: F1 teams can’t be run by “two Popes”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Szafnauer: F1 teams can’t be run by “two Popes”

FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 car scrutineering
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains laser scanning system for F1 car scrutineering

Alonso: Verstappen "will have less pressure" as reigning F1 champion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen "will have less pressure" as reigning F1 champion

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Plus

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
3 h
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Plus

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
4 h
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Plus

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Plus

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record Plus

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's greatest F1 record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young team-mate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Plus

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Autosport went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Plus

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woes and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Plus

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.