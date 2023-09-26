Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering
Have you ever wondered how an F1 gearbox or suspension works? We headed to the Silverstone Museum to find out – with the help of a group of young engineers, some of the most detailed ever LEGO® Technic models and the expert insight of former F1 engineer turned broadcaster Bernie Collins.
To get your hands on one of the latest LEGO® Technic kits, visit https://www.lego.com/technic
Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival
Hamilton: Mercedes needs best ever six months of F1 development to catch Red Bull
Latest news
Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat
Terminal heat issues cause for concern at Aprilia in MotoGP flyaways
Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets'
How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut
The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose
How football has posed difficult questions for F1
The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
