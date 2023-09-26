Subscribe
Discover how LEGO® Technic™ can reveal the secrets behind F1 engineering

Have you ever wondered how an F1 gearbox or suspension works? We headed to the Silverstone Museum to find out – with the help of a group of young engineers, some of the most detailed ever LEGO® Technic models and the expert insight of former F1 engineer turned broadcaster Bernie Collins.

To get your hands on one of the latest LEGO® Technic kits, visit https://www.lego.com/technic

Why Ferrari doesn’t agree with McLaren F1 fairytale revival

Hamilton: Mercedes needs best ever six months of F1 development to catch Red Bull

Latest news

Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Terminal heat issues cause for concern at Aprilia in MotoGP flyaways

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP

Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets'

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How football has posed difficult questions for F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The fans that offer a ray of light in an increasingly partisan F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

