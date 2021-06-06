Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Azerbaijan GP under late red flag after Verstappen tyre failure

By:

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been thrown under a late red flag following a tyre failure for race leader Max Verstappen with four laps to go.

Azerbaijan GP under late red flag after Verstappen tyre failure

Verstappen was denied a likely victory when his left-rear tyre failed as he came to cross the line to begin lap 48 of the 51-lap race, holding a four-second lead over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

The failure sent Verstappen’s car spinning into the wall at one of the fastest parts of the circuit, prompting the race to quickly be put under the safety car.

The decision was then taken to red flag the race, with the cars all returning to the pits and opting to switch to soft tyres ahead of the eventual restart.

It marked the second tyre failure of the race after Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll suffered a similar issue on the hard compound Pirellis earlier on at a similar point of the circuit.

Stroll crashed into the wall and was eliminated from the race on Lap 30, resulting in an early safety car.

