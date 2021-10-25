Autosport Podcast: United States GP review

Hamilton beat polesitter Verstappen off the line and got the lead into Turn 1, but Red Bull successfully performed an undercut strategy to get Verstappen out ahead.

Although Hamilton drew closer as Verstappen's tyres began to wear, Red Bull took the initiative again and brought Verstappen in on the 29th lap - with Hamilton stopping eight laps later.

Hamilton hunted down Verstappen again, but was unable to successfully mount a bid to retake the lead as Verstappen clinched the spoils at the Circuit of the Americas.

