Formula 1 / United States GP News

Autosport Podcast: United States GP review

The United States Grand Prix was another thrilling instalment of the 2021 Formula 1 season, in which Max Verstappen brilliantly held off Lewis Hamilton for victory.

Autosport Podcast: United States GP review

Hamilton beat polesitter Verstappen off the line and got the lead into Turn 1, but Red Bull successfully performed an undercut strategy to get Verstappen out ahead.

Although Hamilton drew closer as Verstappen's tyres began to wear, Red Bull took the initiative again and brought Verstappen in on the 29th lap - with Hamilton stopping eight laps later.

Hamilton hunted down Verstappen again, but was unable to successfully mount a bid to retake the lead as Verstappen clinched the spoils at the Circuit of the Americas.

Autosport Podcast host Ariana Bravo is joined by Motorsport.com editor-in-chief Charles Bradley and F1 writer and podcaster Sef Harding to dissect the United States GP, and explain how the race unfolded.

 
