Autosport Podcast: Russian GP review

But it was a result that did not come easily for the seven-time world champion. It required a fight from as low as seventh on the opening lap, a late downpour and a risky yet ultimately correct switch to intermediate tyres to deny Lando Norris a maiden race win.

Norris looked set to give McLaren its second straight victory before rain hit the Sochi Autodrom in the closing stages, shaking up the order and offering a lesson in sporting cruelty to the British youngster.

It was ultimately a day where F1’s greatest Briton stood on the top step of the podium yet again, moving back into the lead of the championship in the process – although Hamilton’s advantage is a slender two points after Max Verstappen’s recovery to second place after starting last.

Dissecting all of the action from a dramatic Russian Grand Prix, Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith and Motorsport Network Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen for the latest edition of The Autosport Podcast.

