Autosport Podcast: Russell's rise with Williams and what his F1 future holds

While the British driver is continuing to impress at Williams this season, Russell is still hunting for his first point for the team despite a run of strong performances at the start of 2021.

Having recently sat down with Autosport Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas for an in-depth interview on his season so far and what his wider ambitions are for the future, Alex is joined by Autosport Chief Editor Kevin Turner and Autosport Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge to discuss Russell’s impact at Williams and what the future could hold for him tipped as a future Mercedes driver.

Russell, who features on the Autosport magazine cover this week, also talks about how he coped with stepping in at Mercedes at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix when Lewis Hamilton was forced to miss the race after testing positive for COVID-19, and his controversial crash with Valtteri Bottas at Imola earlier this season.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or by downloading via all good audio platforms including Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.