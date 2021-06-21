Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
Formula 1 / French GP News

Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix

Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the Formula 1 drivers’ championship after defeating Lewis Hamilton in a tense finish to the French Grand Prix on Sunday.

Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix

After Red Bull rolled the dice on an aggressive two-stop strategy, Verstappen charged through to pass Hamilton on the penultimate lap of the race – serving as payback for his late defeat in similar fashion at the Spanish Grand Prix last month.

It marked Red Bull’s third win in a row, but by defeating Mercedes in what has traditionally proven to be a Mercedes stronghold at Paul Ricard, the team made a huge statement in the title battle.

Recapping all of the action from Sunday’s race and covering the main storylines of the race weekend, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith, GP Racing Executive Editor Stuart Codling and Motorsport Network Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen on the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

shares
comments
Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

Previous article

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

1h
2
Formula 1

Bottas: Angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

20h
3
Formula 1

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

2h
4
Formula 1

Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes F1 team radio

3h
5
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

2d
Latest news
Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix
F1

Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix

14m
Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
F1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

1h
Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut
F1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut

1h
Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing
F1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

1h
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
F1

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

2h
Latest videos
The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
2h
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
4h
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021

Trending Today

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes F1 team radio
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff welcomes Bottas’ feistiness over Mercedes F1 team radio

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

Bottas: Angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Angry radio message in French GP didn't go too far

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Reviewing the French Grand Prix

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen wasn't punished for breaching track limits protocol

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes can't account for 0.5s lost in Verstappen French GP undercut

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi approves new layout plan for F1 track to improve racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.