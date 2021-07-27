Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1 News

Autosport Podcast: Remembering F1 winner Reutemann with John Watson

In the latest Autosport Podcast, the late 12-time Formula 1 race winner Carlos Reutemann is remembered.

Autosport Podcast: Remembering F1 winner Reutemann with John Watson

The motorsport world mourned the loss of Carlos Reutemann last month, who died at the age of 79 following a battle with health issues.

The Argentinian had a an incredible career in Formula 1, driving for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams over the years and winning 12 grand prix.

He came close to winning the world championship, but the title was always just out of reach for the fast Argentine.

In the latest Autosport Podcast, he is remembered by two people who knew him well.

Deputy Editor of Autosport magazine Marcus Simmons is joined by five-time grand prix winner John Watson and Argentinian journalist Tony Watson to recount the career of the much-missed Reutemann.

 

shares
comments
How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

Previous article

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

3 h
2
Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

3 h
4
Formula 1

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

6 h
5
Formula 1

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

6 h
Latest news
Autosport Podcast: Remembering F1 winner Reutemann with John Watson
F1

Autosport Podcast: Remembering F1 winner Reutemann with John Watson

1 h
How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
F1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

1 h
Masi: "No frustration" over F1 team radio calls
F1

Masi: "No frustration" over F1 team radio calls

2 h
Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash
F1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

3 h
F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
F1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

3 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Trending Today

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries? Kvyat? Williams’ F1 options if it loses Russell

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
6 h
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: Remembering F1 winner Reutemann with John Watson
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: Remembering F1 winner Reutemann with John Watson

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

How McLaren is tackling the challenge of F1 2022

Masi: "No frustration" over F1 team radio calls
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: "No frustration" over F1 team radio calls

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.