Autosport Podcast: Remembering F1 winner Reutemann with John Watson

The motorsport world mourned the loss of Carlos Reutemann last month, who died at the age of 79 following a battle with health issues.

The Argentinian had a an incredible career in Formula 1, driving for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams over the years and winning 12 grand prix.

He came close to winning the world championship, but the title was always just out of reach for the fast Argentine.

In the latest Autosport Podcast, he is remembered by two people who knew him well.

Deputy Editor of Autosport magazine Marcus Simmons is joined by five-time grand prix winner John Watson and Argentinian journalist Tony Watson to recount the career of the much-missed Reutemann.