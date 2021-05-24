Autosport Podcast: Monaco GP Review

After pole-sitter Charles Leclerc failed to start due to a driveshaft issue on his Ferrari, Verstappen was able to control the race from the front and record his first Monaco win, capitalising on a difficult day for title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Traffic and strategy woes left Hamilton only seventh at the chequered flag, with further misery being piled on Mercedes as Valtteri Bottas failed to finish due to a wheel nut issue at his pit stop, denying the Finn a possible second-place finish.

It opened the door for Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris to complete the podium, giving a youthful feel to the rostrum upon F1’s return to one of its oldest venues.

Providing expert insight and analysis following Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport’s F1 Reporter Luke Smith, Autosport’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge and Motorsport Network’s Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen for the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the episode using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.