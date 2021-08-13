Autosport Podcast: Magazine feature special

For the latest episode of the Autosport Podcast, we have picked three features from this week’s magazine to analyse with the writers that have crafted them.

Autosport editor Kevin Turner (Chief Editor, Autosport) examines British F1 team BRM and its last hurrah with its Tony Southgate designed P153 and P160 machines in 1970 and 1971.

Marcus Simmons (Deputy Editor, Autosport) takes a look at British Touring Car Championship title contender Jake Hill’s hard fought journey to become a BTCC race winner and his passion for all things motorsport.

And host Tom Howard explains why the all-new Ford Puma hybrid could bring Ford and M-Sport back to the top of the World Rally Championship next year.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.