Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Autosport Podcast: Italian GP review

Formula 1’s latest triple-header ended in dramatic and controversial fashion at the Italian Grand Prix, as Daniel Ricciardo led a McLaren 1-2 while Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed.

Autosport Podcast: Italian GP review

Ricciardo dominated the race after taking the lead from Verstappen at the first corner to secure his first F1 win since the 2018 Monaco GP and McLaren’s first win since the 2012 Brazilian GP. With Lando Norris claiming second, it also marked McLaren’s first 1-2 finish since the 2010 Canadian GP.

But the biggest talking point of the weekend was the second high-profile crash of the year between F1 world title rivals Hamilton and Verstappen, which resulted in the Red Bull driver picking up a three-place grid penalty for the Russian GP.

The Italian GP also saw the return of the sprint race format, with Valtteri Bottas winning the Saturday event, while the sprint was met with a mixed reception from fans and drivers alike.

Recapping all the action from Sunday’s Italian GP, host Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport.com Editor Haydn Cobb, Motorsport Network Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen and special guest motorsport commentator Harry Benjamin for the latest episode of the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

