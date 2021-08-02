Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP review

Formula 1 rode into its summer break on a high after a dramatic Hungarian Grand Prix that saw Esteban Ocon seize the moment to score a shock maiden victory.

Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP review

Carnage at Turn 1 paved the way for Ocon to rise up to second before a bizarre situation saw Lewis Hamilton take the standing start alone while the rest of the field pitted for slicks, leaving the Mercedes driver to drop back upon pitting one lap later.

Ocon was tailed by Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel throughout the race, but kept his cool to score his first win and spark wild celebrations from Alpine.

There was post-race drama as Vettel was thrown out of the final results due to a fuel infringement, promoting Hamilton into second and extending his championship lead to eight points over Max Verstappen, who only finished 10th, before moving up to ninth with Vettel's penalty, after picking up damage in the Turn 1 drama.

PLUS: The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Williams also toasted a successful day as it scored its first points in over two years as Nicholas Latifi and George Russell finished seventh and eighth, marking a huge breakthrough for the British squad.

Recapping all of the storylines from a dramatic day for F1 in Hungary, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith and Motorsport Network Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen for the latest episode of The Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
1 h
The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph Plus

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
2 h
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021

