Autosport Podcast: Hungarian GP review

Carnage at Turn 1 paved the way for Ocon to rise up to second before a bizarre situation saw Lewis Hamilton take the standing start alone while the rest of the field pitted for slicks, leaving the Mercedes driver to drop back upon pitting one lap later.

Ocon was tailed by Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel throughout the race, but kept his cool to score his first win and spark wild celebrations from Alpine.

There was post-race drama as Vettel was thrown out of the final results due to a fuel infringement, promoting Hamilton into second and extending his championship lead to eight points over Max Verstappen, who only finished 10th, before moving up to ninth with Vettel's penalty, after picking up damage in the Turn 1 drama.

Williams also toasted a successful day as it scored its first points in over two years as Nicholas Latifi and George Russell finished seventh and eighth, marking a huge breakthrough for the British squad.

