Autosport Podcast: F1 Spanish GP review

While Verstappen won the wheel-to-wheel fight at Turn 1, he didn’t have the pace to beat Hamilton over the race distance as Mercedes switched to an audacious two-stop strategy.

In flashbacks to Hungary 2019, Hamilton was able to hunt Verstappen down and pass with seven laps to go, clinching a win that extended his championship lead and marked his best-ever start to an F1 season.

Red Bull was accepting in its defeat, realising there was little it could have done to outfox Mercedes on the pit wall. But the battle looks set to rage on throughout the year between F1’s two dominant squads.

Recapping all of the action from Sunday’s race in Barcelona, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith, GP Racing Executive Editor Stuart Codling and Motorsport Network Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen for the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

