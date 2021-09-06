Autosport Podcast: F1 Dutch GP review

Verstappen controlled proceedings for Red Bull to secure a victory that put him back into the lead of the F1 drivers’ championship, leaving Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes without answer in second place.

Attempts to get the undercut failed to pay off for Mercedes, but the team did see its constructors’ championship advantage increase thanks to a double-podium finish - albeit not without some confusion over a late push to get the fastest lap bonus point.

There were also star turns from Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc at Zandvoort, both of whom finished inside the top five, while Sergio Perez produced a charge from the pit lane to finish eighth for Red Bull.

Recapping all of the action from Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith and Motorsport Network Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen for the latest episode of the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.