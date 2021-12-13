Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: F1 Abu Dhabi GP review

Max Verstappen clinched the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in dramatic fashion after a last-lap overtake on Lewis Hamilton won him the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Autosport Podcast: F1 Abu Dhabi GP review

It proved a fitting end to a thrilling F1 season not short of controversy as the decision to restart the race with one lap to go sparked anger from Mercedes, who lodged two protests post-race.

Verstappen had been trailing Hamilton by over 10 seconds with six laps remaining, only for the safety car to be deployed and bunch the field, setting up a final shootout between the title rivals.

Verstappen secured the race win with a move up the inside of Hamilton at Turn 5, but Mercedes has already lodged its intention to appeal the dismissal of its protests, meaning the story could yet rumble on.

PLUS: How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Recapping all of the action and fallout from Abu Dhabi, Ariana Bravo is joined by Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Jess McFadyen (Director of Digital Strategy, Motorsport Network) for the latest edition of the Autosport podcast.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

