Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement
Formula 1 / British GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: British GP review

The crash between Formula 1 title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen was the only story in town following a hot, humid and tempestuous British Grand Prix.

Autosport Podcast: British GP review

Although Hamilton copped a 10-second penalty for the collision, opinions are still divided over the punishment, and a case can be made for both sides of the argument and whether it was too lenient or too harsh.

It was also a race in which Charles Leclerc shone after an opportunistic pass on Hamilton following the incident, and the Ferrari driver looked set for an unlikely victory before the Mercedes driver's recovery from his penalty proved too strong for Leclerc to overcome.

In the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast, host Ariana Bravo recaps a boiling Silverstone weekend with technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge, while GP Racing editor Ben Anderson and Motorsport.com Netherlands online editor Mike Mulder join to discuss their opinions of the Verstappen/Hamilton incident.

 
Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement

Mercedes: British GP red flag saved Hamilton from retirement
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
2 h
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals' Silverstone clash

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
4 h
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The changing faces of F1's British GP conquerors

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
When driver aids have the opposite effect

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021

