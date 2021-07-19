Autosport Podcast: British GP review

Although Hamilton copped a 10-second penalty for the collision, opinions are still divided over the punishment, and a case can be made for both sides of the argument and whether it was too lenient or too harsh.

It was also a race in which Charles Leclerc shone after an opportunistic pass on Hamilton following the incident, and the Ferrari driver looked set for an unlikely victory before the Mercedes driver's recovery from his penalty proved too strong for Leclerc to overcome.

In the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast, host Ariana Bravo recaps a boiling Silverstone weekend with technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge, while GP Racing editor Ben Anderson and Motorsport.com Netherlands online editor Mike Mulder join to discuss their opinions of the Verstappen/Hamilton incident.