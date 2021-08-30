Autosport Podcast: Belgian GP review

Despite the best efforts of race control to get the grand prix going, the elements had other ideas as heavy showers prevented any true race from taking place.

Max Verstappen was declared the winner of a grand prix that amounted to a couple of laps behind the safety car, meeting the minimum requirement for a classification to be issued and the result to be official.

But few drivers or teams came away from Sunday smiling as the decision to run two laps divided opinion, with Lewis Hamilton branding the decision a “farce” and calling for fans to be given their money back.

Hamilton’s lead at the top of the championship narrowed as Red Bull rival Verstappen took a half-points victory, while George Russell scored his first F1 podium after his qualifying heroics led to him being classified second.

PLUS: What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

Dissecting all of the action from a long and difficult day for F1 in Belgium, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith and Motorsport Network Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen for the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the episode using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.