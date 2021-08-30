Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Belgian GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Belgian GP review

Formula 1 set a new record on Sunday, staging its shortest-ever race to yield a final result as rain marred, shortened and forced the abandonment of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Autosport Podcast: Belgian GP review

Despite the best efforts of race control to get the grand prix going, the elements had other ideas as heavy showers prevented any true race from taking place.

Max Verstappen was declared the winner of a grand prix that amounted to a couple of laps behind the safety car, meeting the minimum requirement for a classification to be issued and the result to be official.

But few drivers or teams came away from Sunday smiling as the decision to run two laps divided opinion, with Lewis Hamilton branding the decision a “farce” and calling for fans to be given their money back.

Hamilton’s lead at the top of the championship narrowed as Red Bull rival Verstappen took a half-points victory, while George Russell scored his first F1 podium after his qualifying heroics led to him being classified second.

PLUS: What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

Dissecting all of the action from a long and difficult day for F1 in Belgium, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith and Motorsport Network Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen for the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the episode using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

OPINION: The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
1 h
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021

