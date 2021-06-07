Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review

Sergio Perez won a hectic Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after seeing both Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton drop out of the victory fight in dramatic circumstances.

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan Grand Prix review

The Baku race erupted into action when Verstappen suffered a shocking tyre failure which caused a red flag with three laps to go.

A standing start was called, with the race counting down to two laps left, with Hamilton and Perez fighting for the lead at the first corner. But the reigning F1 world champion made an error by accidentally flicking a brake setting switch on his steering wheel, which made him lock-up and run off the track, allowing Perez to escape from the chasing pack to claim his first victory for Red Bull.

PLUS: How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Behind the Mexican, Sebastian Vettel pulled off a stunning charge from 11th on the grid to take second place and his first podium for Aston Martin, with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly taking third place by fending off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the final two laps.

Earlier in the race, Lance Stroll suffered a tyre failure for Aston Martin – which had strong similarities to Verstappen’s blowout later in the Azerbaijan GP – with Pirelli launching an investigation into the failures.

Providing expert insight and analysis following the Azerbaijan GP, host Ariana Bravo is joined by motorsport.com’s F1 editor Jonathan Noble and Motorsport Network’s Director of Digital Strategy Jess McFadyen to analyse the key moments of the race for the latest edition of the Autosport Podcast.

You can listen to the episode using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

