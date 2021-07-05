Autosport Podcast: Austrian GP review

The second race in two weeks at the Red Bull Ring offered no change at the very front as Verstappen scored pole, the fastest lap, the race win, and led every single lap to record his first career grand slam.

It was a fine reward for the tens of thousands of orange-clad Dutch fans who had travelled to Spielberg to cheer on Verstappen, who extended his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 32 points.

It proved to be a difficult day for Mercedes as damage on Hamilton’s car caused him to slip to fourth, allowing Lando Norris to score his third podium of the year with an impressive display.

But Norris’s race was not without drama as he picked up a five-second time penalty early on for a clash with Sergio Perez, who in turn was involved in two separate incidents with Charles Leclerc later on. A busy day for the stewards was capped off post-race as 10 drivers were summoned over various incidents, with three receiving penalties.

