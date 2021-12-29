Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop Next / Gasly: McLaren, Ferrari F1 fights offered "different kind of excitement"
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: 2021 F1 season review - Part 2

Autosport reflects on a dramatic and controversial 2021 Formula 1 world championship in the second part of the season review.

Autosport Podcast: 2021 F1 season review - Part 2

Part two of the podcast tackles the races after the summer break, beginning with the farcical Belgium Grand Prix where just two 'racing' laps were completed, before McLaren got back to winning ways at the Italian GP with Daniel Ricciardo leading home team-mate Lando Norris.

But it was between title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton where the focus lay as the pair collided on at least two more occasions, in Italy and Saudi Arabia, before the controversial finale in Abu Dhabi went in the Dutchman's favour for his maiden F1 title.

Martyn Lee (Head of Podcasts, Motorsport Network) is joined by Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor) and Luke Smith (F1 Reporter) for the second part of the 2021 F1 season review, with the first part still available to listen here.

You can listen to the Autosport Podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 

shares
comments

Related video

The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop
Previous article

The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop
Next article

Gasly: McLaren, Ferrari F1 fights offered "different kind of excitement"

Gasly: McLaren, Ferrari F1 fights offered "different kind of excitement"
Load comments

Latest news

Norris: McLaren and Ferrari fight helped both for future F1 title bids
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: McLaren and Ferrari fight helped both for future F1 title bids

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Gasly: McLaren, Ferrari F1 fights offered "different kind of excitement"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: McLaren, Ferrari F1 fights offered "different kind of excitement"

Autosport Podcast: 2021 F1 season review - Part 2
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: 2021 F1 season review - Part 2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Plus

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Although it didn't win a race as McLaren did, Ferrari won out in their battle for third in the 2021 Formula 1 constructors' championship. Both former title-winning teams could look on the season as a year of positive steps back towards the front, but for the Italian squad its achievement was extra special after a disastrous 2020

Formula 1
12 h
The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop Plus

The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop

There were three rookies on the grid this year – and the going proved tricky for all of them. Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have faced their fair share of struggles in 2021, and all will be hoping to improve on this year's performances next season

Formula 1
16 h
How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021 Plus

How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021

Already a rising star, Lando Norris stepped up another gear in 2021 to become one of Formula 1’s leading drivers. Becoming a regular podium finisher and taking his first pole, only the maiden win that escaped him in Sochi remains for the McLaren man, who recently sat down with Autosport to dissect his third season in F1

Formula 1
Dec 28, 2021
Why Alfa's ousted F1 driver can be "happy" despite losing his drive Plus

Why Alfa's ousted F1 driver can be "happy" despite losing his drive

Antonio Giovinazzi's Formula 1 career has reached a crossroads as the Italian heads out of the Alfa Romeo exit door for Formula E. While disappointed to have lost his drive to Guanyu Zhou after what he believes was his best of the three years he spent with the team, he's mostly glad to have reached the hallowed F1 grid at all...

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2021
The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Plus

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Direxiv’s bid to join the Formula 1 grid for 2008 looked to have big-money backing, big-name associations and a plan to give Lewis Hamilton his big break. But shrouded in mystery, it all fell apart, leaving those who were slated to be involved in the project bemused

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2021
How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Plus

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Heading into 2021, it was clear that there was going to be little to choose between the three ‘A’ teams: Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alpine. Despite not having the best car, it was the French outfit that prevailed with its well-balanced driver pairing making up the shortfall

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival Plus

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival

With a long career encompassing engineering and management roles with the likes of BMW, Porsche, Sauber, Ford and Volkswagen, Jost Capito knows better than most what it takes to build a successful organisation in the automotive and motorsport worlds. Now, as MARK GALLAGHER discovers, Capito is applying his vast experience to a major rebuild of the Williams Formula 1 team

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2021
The five best race drives of F1 2021 Plus

The five best race drives of F1 2021

The dramatic 2021 Formula 1 season was all about two drivers duelling for the most fiercely-contested championship in many years, but they weren't the only ones to produce standout performances in the 22-race campaign. Autosport picks out five of the best grand prix race drives this season

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.