Autosport Podcast: 2021 F1 season review - Part 2

Part two of the podcast tackles the races after the summer break, beginning with the farcical Belgium Grand Prix where just two 'racing' laps were completed, before McLaren got back to winning ways at the Italian GP with Daniel Ricciardo leading home team-mate Lando Norris.

But it was between title rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton where the focus lay as the pair collided on at least two more occasions, in Italy and Saudi Arabia, before the controversial finale in Abu Dhabi went in the Dutchman's favour for his maiden F1 title.

Martyn Lee (Head of Podcasts, Motorsport Network) is joined by Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor) and Luke Smith (F1 Reporter) for the second part of the 2021 F1 season review, with the first part still available to listen here.

