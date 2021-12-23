Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The steering wheel changes Mercedes prepared for Russell Next / Mercedes first team to fire up 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: 2021 F1 season review – Part 1

Autosport reflects on a dramatic and controversial 2021 Formula 1 world championship in the first part of the season review.

Autosport Podcast: 2021 F1 season review – Part 1

As the dust settles on the fallout from the season finale in Abu Dhabi, F1 has witnessed the balance of power shift between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton throughout the season, with the Red Bull driver taking the world title in a stunning final-lap showdown.

But we go back to the start of 2021 and to pre-season testing to remember what we learned even before the opening race in Bahrain.

With Ariana Bravo enjoying a well-earned break, Martyn Lee (Head of Podcasts, Motorsport Network) is joined by Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor) and Luke Smith (F1 Reporter) for the first part of the 2021 F1 season review.

In the opening part, the team looks back at Hamilton's wins in the early rounds and how Verstappen turned it around into a 32-point lead by the time the teams left Austria, finishing with the first shoots of a Hamilton recovery heading into the summer break.

With so much to discuss the 2021 F1 season review has been split into two parts. Look out for the concluding part on Monday 27th December.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 
shares
comments

Related video

The steering wheel changes Mercedes prepared for Russell
Previous article

The steering wheel changes Mercedes prepared for Russell
Next article

Mercedes first team to fire up 2022 F1 car

Mercedes first team to fire up 2022 F1 car
Load comments

Latest news

Sainz: "Good outcome" to 2021 F1 championship with "nothing dirty" on-track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Good outcome" to 2021 F1 championship with "nothing dirty" on-track

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos

Red Bull wouldn't swap F1 drivers' title for constructors' cash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull wouldn't swap F1 drivers' title for constructors' cash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Plus

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Heading into 2021, it was clear that there was going to be little to choose between the three ‘A’ teams: Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alpine. Despite not having the best car, it was the French outfit that prevailed with its well-balanced driver pairing making up the shortfall

Formula 1
5 h
The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival Plus

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival

With a long career encompassing engineering and management roles with the likes of BMW, Porsche, Sauber, Ford and Volkswagen, Jost Capito knows better than most what it takes to build a successful organisation in the automotive and motorsport worlds. Now, as MARK GALLAGHER discovers, Capito is applying his vast experience to a major rebuild of the Williams Formula 1 team

Formula 1
7 h
The five best race drives of F1 2021 Plus

The five best race drives of F1 2021

The dramatic 2021 Formula 1 season was all about two drivers duelling for the most fiercely-contested championship in many years, but they weren't the only ones to produce standout performances in the 22-race campaign. Autosport picks out five of the best grand prix race drives this season

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Plus

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Plus

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Plus

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Plus

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021

The 2021 Formula 1 season will be remembered for the titanic championship battle that was only decided on the very last lap, amid great controversy. In the final year of the outgoing regulations before a planned 2022 shakeup, Autosport ranks the 10 best performers across the 22-race campaign

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.