Sauber closing on 2018 driver announcement Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur expects to make a 2018 Formula 1 driver announcement "soon", with one of Ferrari proteges Charles Leclerc or Antonio Giovinazzi set for the first seat 1509617531 F1

Red Bull willing to wait for Ricciardo decision Red Bull is prepared to wait until the start of 2018 for Daniel Ricciardo to decide his Formula 1 future, if that means it can retain him 1509615730 F1

Mercedes, Renault: New engines risk arms race Renault and Mercedes believe Formula 1 risks opening up a needless spending arms race and having a less-competitive grid with new engine regulations that have been proposed for 2021 1509558027 F1

Video: How damage affected Hamilton in Mexico Lewis Hamilton's recovery to ninth in Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix was made more difficult by damage to the diffuser sustained in a first-lap clash with Sebastian Vettel 1509553206 F1

Why Mercedes' 2017 titles are most impressive Among the accolades flying around this week after Lewis Hamilton clinched his fourth Formula 1 world championship, his third with Mercedes, perhaps the most significant achievement is less remarked upon 1509549023 F1

Mexico rejects Austin's date change push Mexico's Formula 1 promoter says there is no chance he will accept a date switch to June, despite a push from the United States organisers to split their grands prix 1509541211 F1

Memories of the greatest junior contest Autosport completes its celebration of 50 years of Formula Ford by hearing category greats' memories of success in its biggest and best event: the Festival 1509494400 National

Reinvented Hamilton can break all F1 records Lewis Hamilton has edged past the achievements of several legends in the Formula 1 pantheon this year. The way he's improved himself along the way suggests there's now no record he can't break 1509494400 F1

Red Bull's flawed approach has emptied its talent pool Red Bull has spent a fortune on young driver development in the last decade. So why did it have to recall someone it had spurned years earlier when it ran out of Toro Rosso drivers? 1509494400 F1

How Rosberg 'messed with Lewis's head' A little under 12 months ago Nico Rosberg won the world championship and then abruptly announced his departure from the sport before he'd even collected his trophy. He's been somewhat elusive ever since, but now, speaking exclusively to F1 Racing, Rosberg explains how he "messed with Lewis's head", why he's been largely absent from the Formula 1 scene - and what’s coming next... Words Stuart Codling Portraits Malcolm Griffiths 1509408000 F1

The weakness Mercedes must fix for 2018 Lewis Hamilton has been the master of maximising his package this season, and that's allowed him to deny Ferrari the title it craves. But in the face of increased competition for 2018, Mercedes has a key car trait it needs to focus on 1509408000 F1

10 moments that decided the 2017 title Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes faced their toughest challenge in the V6 hybrid era of Formula 1 from Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari, but in the end that threat was seen off with two races to spare 1509321600 F1

