FIA Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting has completed an "informal visit" of Argentina's Buenos Aires circuit to evaluate the state of the facility.

Whiting walked the circuit and is believed to have been pleased with the standard of the track, which hosted 20 grands prix between 1953 and 1998.

He made clear to organisers the areas of the circuit that require improvement and upgrading to comply with the standards (FIA Grade 1) required to host a race.

Whiting was joined on his tour by members of the city government and representatives from the Automovil Club Argentino and the Argentinean Drivers' Association.

It has been suggested that Argentina is keen on F1 returning to the country, with former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone hinting in 2015 it was a possibility.

F1 commercial chief Sean Bratches has said Liberty Media is keen for a calendar of more than 21 grands prix by the 2019 season, leading to interest from several countries.

Portugal and Turkey are known to want to coax F1 back, while there has been talk of a second race in the United States.

Should Argentina return in the future, it would be the third race in Latin America, joining Brazil and Mexico.

The Autodromo Juan y Oscar Galvez currently only hosts Super TC2000 - Argentina's touring car series - as well as its GT and Formula Renault 2.0 categories.