Robert Kubica's chances of making a full racing return to Formula 1 following his Hungaroring test is the main topic of discussion in the latest edition of The Autosport Podcast.

Former grand prix driver Karun Chandhok joins Autosport Grand Prix Editor Ben Anderson and Editor-in-Chief Edd Straw to weigh up whether Renault might really throw Kubica back into action - perhaps as early as this season.

There's also a look at the Formula 1 season so far, in particular the championship fight between Mercedes and Ferrari and how the development war might pan out in the second half of the year.

The battle for fourth place, and Force India's excellence, are also looked at, while there are also reasons for backmarker Sauber to be optimistic for the future.

