Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel leads the Formula 1 drivers' standings in the summer break, but the team is likely to face a stern challenge to fend off Mercedes when racing resumes.

While the Hungarian Grand Prix showed that Ferrari has retained its slow-circuit advantage, which should bode well for races such as the Singapore GP, the number of high-speed circuits remaining this year potentially offers Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas the chance to make up some ground.

In this clip from Motorsport.tv's weekly programme The Flying Lap, Peter Windsor and Craig Scarborough look at what has worked so well for Ferrari so far in 2017, and offer their thoughts on if the SF70H is strong enough to help Vettel land a fifth world title.