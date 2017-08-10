Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

The latest edition of The Autosport Podcast focuses on Formula 1's closest world championship fight, when Niki Lauda beat McLaren team-mate Alain Prost by just half a point.

Nigel Roebuck, who covered the 1984 season for Autosport, joins Edd Straw to look back at a remarkable title fight between two remarkable drivers to tie in with this week's special edition of the magazine.

As well as the remarkable dominance of John Barnard's McLaren MP4/2, which won 12 out of 16 races, this was a year full of stories.

Ayrton Senna's rookie season with Toleman, and his controversial signing of a Lotus deal for 1985, is also a source of some fascinating reminiscences from Roebuck.

There's also a look at the struggles of Ferrari and Renault, how Lotus driver Nigel Mansell earned himself a Williams drive and tales of how fiction and reality came together at the Dallas Grand Prix.

As the stories flow, it becomes increasingly clear how important 1984 was at setting the tone for what happened in F1 over the years that followed.

The Autosport Podcast is available to subscribe to free via iTunes and most other podcast suppliers.