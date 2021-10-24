Tickets Subscribe
F1 United States GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White

Summary

  • United States GP is underway
  • Verstappen leads from Hamilton and Perez
  • Gasly retires with suspension problem

Leaderboard

  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Hamilton, Mercedes
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Leclerc, Ferrari
  5. Ricciardo, McLaren
  6. Sainz, Ferrari
  7. Norris, McLaren
  8. Bottas, Mercedes
  9. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  10. Stroll, Aston Martin
Status: Live
15:35 Hamilton's brought the gap at the front down to 6s now, slowly chipping away at Verstappen. But it's advantage Red Bull - and significantly so at the moment.
15:35 Vettel has pitted on lap 18 and comes back out in P14 behind Russell. Just Stroll yet to pit now.
15:34

That elderly statesman battle between Alonso and Raikkonen at Turn 1 has been noted by the stewards. Raikkonen still has the position for now.
15:32 Alonso and Raikkonen go wheel-to-wheel around Turn 1 and rub bodywork in a fight for 13th place. The Finn goes around the outside of Alonso who has been quick on the radio to say he overtook him off the track.
15:31 Bottas now makes a stop from fifth, swapping his mediums for the hard compound. That's dropped him to 11th - leaving him a position worse off than before the pit phase began.
15:29 "There's a problem, a problem at the back," Gasly says over his team radio. The AlphaTauri driver confirms it is a suspension issue, something rather major has broken by the looks of it, which means his race is over.
15:28 It's a 6.5s lead for Verstappen after that pit phase, as Red Bull conducts the undercut nicely.
15:26 Hamilton now comes in, so he'll presumably come out behind Verstappen.
15:25 The Aston Martin pair and Bottas are going long on the first stint, with everyone else, bar Hamilton in the lead, having pitted.
15:25 "We should force Hamilton to go long with Checo," Verstappen says. Bit late, as Perez gets the call to pit - as the Red Bull driver gets another set of mediums.
15:24 Ricciardo and Sainz elect to stop, swapping their respective mediums and softs for the hard tyre. Sainz remains ahead of Norris, who was a bit held up by an Aston Martin.
15:23 Verstappen clears Ricciardo with DRS, while Hamilton does not choose to respond to his title rival and remains on track.
15:22 The first pitstop cycle is in full flow as Norris and Gasly also pit and both switch to the hard tyres.
15:21 Verstappen tries to force Hamilton's hand and pits, hoping to claim the undercut! Hard tyres for the Red Bull driver.
15:21 Tsunoda, who started on the softs, pits on lap 10 to take on hards, with Russell switching his mediums for hards at the same time.
15:20 From 11th place Giovinazzi is the latest to pit and comes out one second ahead of Alonso. Further up the road, Vettel has got back ahead of Russell to take 12th place.
15:19 Ah, Sainz was asked to give the place to Norris after the first lap, but gave it to Ricciardo on lap 1 by mistake. Norris did get past, but Sainz reclaimed sixth place.
15:18 Scratch that, Sainz has got back past.
15:17 Norris has now finally dispatched Sainz for sixth place, having got close to doing so at the start.
15:17 Russell, now 13th after Ocon pitted with damage, leads the full power unit change trio with Vettel and Alonso directly behind him. That is until Alonso pits on lap eight in an attempt to undercut those ahead of him.
