Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Formula 1

F1 United States GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and qualifying

shares
comments

By: Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard

Summary

Summary

- Qualifying for the United States GP starts at 10pm (4pm local time)
- Perez tops FP3 from Sainz by 0.104s, Verstappen has fastest lap time deleted for track limits at Turn 19. Hamilton also loses fastest lap for track limits at Turn 9
- Bottas set for five-place grid drop for engine change penalty
- Alonso takes full new power unit before FP3 and will start race from the back of the gird
- Vettel and Russell to also start from the back due to full power unit change penalties
Leaderboard
1. Perez, Red Bull
2. Sainz, Ferrari
3. Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Norris, McLaren
5. Bottas, Mercedes
6. Hamilton, Mercedes
7. Ricciardo, McLaren
8. Gasly, AlphaTauri
9. Leclerc, Ferrari
10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Live
15:13 Free Practice 3 Report:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-united-states-gp-perez-leads-fp3-hamilton-and-verstappen-fastest-laps-deleted/6704652/
15:10 Qualifying is set to begin at 2200 BST.
15:07 In the end, the timesheets tell that FP3 was incredibly tight with 0.2s covering the top five.
15:06 The top 10 is completed by Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).
15:04 The Mercedes duo of Bottas and Hamilton. It is worth noting that Verstappen and Hamilton had their fastest laps deleted for exceeding track limits.
15:04 Max Verstappen ends the session in P3 ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.
15:03 Perez tops the times with a 1m34.701s which is 0.104s faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in P2.
15:02 Perez tops FP3 for Red Bull. The Mexican continues his strong start to the US GP weekend after topping FP2.
15:00 Chequered flag is out.
14:59 Verstappen abandons his lap after coming across Giovinazzi.
14:58 Bottas has headed back out for one last run. The Mercedes driver is currently P5, 0.2s shy of Perez.
14:57 Pacesetter, Perez is in the pits with three minutes to go.
14:55 Hamilton stays in P8 after that track limits infraction.
14:54 Hamilton now lays down a 1m34.458s but that time has been deleted too, this time track limits at Turn 9.
14:53 Just as we post, Verstappen blows everyone out of the water with a 1m34.383s, but the time is deleted for track limits at Turn 19.
14:51 It is pretty tight at the top as 0.287s covers the top five - Perez, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris and Bottas.
14:49 Stroll puts in his first indicative time to move to P15 after a difficult session so far.
14:48 Gasly reports that the wind is getting up.
14:47 Perez goes fastest for Red Bull. The Mexican logs a 1m34.701s to go 0.104s faster than Sainz.
14:46 We are into the final 15 minutes of the session.
Load more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

10 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo

1 h
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes went from Austin practice domination to "very tight at the front" with Red Bull

8 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change

37 min
5
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Perez fastest in Austin

21 h
Latest news
F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted
F1

F1 United States GP: Perez leads FP3, Hamilton and Verstappen fastest laps deleted

2m
Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change
F1

Alonso set for grid penalty at COTA after F1 engine change

37m
Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo
F1

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo

1 h
F1 US Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
F1

F1 US Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying

1 h
COTA boss: Winning American driver could sustain three or four F1 races
F1

COTA boss: Winning American driver could sustain three or four F1 races

2 h
Latest videos
Record number of 167,000 responses for F1 global fan survey 11:12
Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021

Record number of 167,000 responses for F1 global fan survey

Fernando Alonso on the state of Formula 1, 2022 regulations and endurance racing 05:38
Formula 1
Oct 21, 2021

Fernando Alonso on the state of Formula 1, 2022 regulations and endurance racing

The Human Cost of the 2022 F1 Calendar 05:07
Formula 1
Oct 20, 2021

The Human Cost of the 2022 F1 Calendar

Fresh or Old Tyres, Grid Penalties & More | 2021 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief 21:38
Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021

Fresh or Old Tyres, Grid Penalties & More | 2021 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief

Andrew Shovlin tells Mercedes strategies over the Turkish GP 10:03
Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021

Andrew Shovlin tells Mercedes strategies over the Turkish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.