F1 Turkish Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying

By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge

Leaderboard
  1. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  2. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  • F1 Turkish GP FP3 is currently under way
  • Circuit wet after overnight rain
Status: Live
05:11 The AlphaTauri experiment has convinced McLaren duo Norris and Ricciardo to join in the fun. So after seven minutes of silence, the track is set to get busy.
05:10 Even the sun is starting to break through the clouds now, it is basically high summer, as the AlphaTauri pair continue for a second lap.
05:08 Right on cue, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda make their entrace. Both are out on track for an exploratory out-lap on the full wet tyres.
Budding weather reporter and full time Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas says at Turn 3 it is "barely spitting". Hopefully the rest of the rain will relent and we get some track action soon.
05:02 Hamilton isn't alone in the (lack of) run plan for final practice. No early takers to the track yet, but Norris is at least in his McLaren and ready to go.
05:01 As Lewis Hamilton strolls towards his Mercedes garage the green light is shown for the start of FP3. Don't think he's in a massive rush to get going.
Small bit of housekeeping before the start of the session, two small bump kerbs have been installed at the exit of Turn 1 - the yellow baguette-shaped ones. That'll keep drivers in check regarding those pesky track limit rules.
04:57 All drivers have been given an extra set of intermediate tyres for FP3 given the conditions, but it looks like full wets will be the order of the morning.
What does that mean for FP3? Usually these conditions don’t tempt much running given the risk of crashing heavily a few hours before qualifying. But, given qualifying looks set to be damp to mildly moist, drivers will be keen to get a feel for conditions.
04:53 After yesterday's relatively trouble-free running, aside from a few spins when testing the limits of grip, today will pose a whole different challenge to the F1 drivers in conditions familiar to last year's Turkish GP - very wet.
04:50 Good morning from a soggy Istanbul Park circuit, final practice for the Turkish GP is 10 minutes away from getting underway.
