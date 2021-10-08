F1 Turkish Grand Prix Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
By: Tom Howard, Lewis Duncan
| Summary
Turkish GP FP1 gets underway
Sainz takes new PU, will start race last
Red Bull sporting Honda tribute livery
| Leaderboard
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Norris, McLaren
3. Verstappen, Red Bull
4. Ocon, Alpine
5. Vettel, Aston Martin
6. Perez, Red Bull
7. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
8. Leclerc, Ferrari
9. Stroll, Aston Martin
10. Gasly, AlphaTauri
Status: Live
04:42 Confirmation: Hamilton has undergone an engine change prior to this session. 10 place grid penalty.
04:40 Pirelli tyre compounds for this weekend C2, C3 and C4.
04:40 Hamilton now fires in a 1m26.043s effort.
04:38 Verstappen goes fastest with a 1m26.991s. The Red Bull driver is the first into the 1m26s bracket.
04:37 Verstappen confirms that the track feels like it has much more grip.
04:36 There is a huge aero rake on the back of Sainz's Ferrari.
04:35 Hamilton to the top now for Mercedes with a 1m27.439s.
04:34 Leclerc is on top with a 1m27.457s.
04:34 First lap times are coming in. Ocon to the top with 1m29.171s. The Alpine driver is pipped by Leclerc and Vettel.
04:33 Norris already reports the grip is much compared to last year.
04:32 This is the first time we get to see Red Bull's special Honda tribute livery out on track.
04:31 We have the C3, C2 and C1 Pirelli tyre compounds for this weekend's race.
04:30 FP1 is go go go in Turkey.
04:29 Before we get under way. Here is a Turkish GP Fast Fact: Felipe Massa is the most successful driver in Istanbul, having won the race for three years in a row between 2006-08.
04:28 As ever this session will run for 60 minutes.
04:26 Here is what the drivers had to say about the track surface yesterday.
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/leclerc-hopes-turkey-f1-track-still-slippery-to-boost-ferraris-hopes/6682681/
04:25 However, the Istanbul Park circuit has been water blasted in the lead up to this year's event to help provide a surface with more grip.
04:22 We are just 10 minutes away from the start of FP1. Weather is bright and crucially dry after last year.
04:19 Welcome to Autosport's live updates from FP1 at the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix.
