F1 Styrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White
Leclerc, now on the hards after his early stop following his clash with Gasly, gets by Mazepin to take P16, but he's got a long way to go to rescue his afternoon after that messy start.
Those first lap clashes have shuffled up some midfield fighters, most notably Russell, who is currently in eighth place hunting his first points for Williams. He's got Tsunoda, Sainz and Vettel in close company behind.
"Low on power, low on power," Ricciardo reports over team radio. He's told it has returned and he continues still running in P13.
So with Gasly retiring at the end of the first lap due to damage, Latifi is still in the race in P19 but a lap down having pitted for a puncture and Leclerc is P18 having pitted for a front wing swap.
Latifi also appeared to get caught up in the secondary clash at Turn 3 between Gasly and Giovinazzi, and the incidents have littered debris across that part of the track. Latifi is down in P19 having also pitted.
Gasly and Leclerc make contact in the midfield in the run to Turn 3 on the opening lap and both pick up damage. Gasly then makes contact with Giovinazzi at Turn 3, while Leclerc pits with a puncture.