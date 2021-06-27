Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

shares
comments

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White

Summary

Summary
  • Styrian GP is underway
  • Verstappen leads from Hamilton, Perez gets by Norris for third
  • Bottas also overtakes Norris to take fourth early on
  • Gasly out after early collision with Leclerc
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Hamilton, Mercedes
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Bottas, Mercedes
  5. Norris, McLaren
  6. Stroll, Aston Martin
  7. Alonso, Alpine
  8. Russell, Williams
  9. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  10. Sainz, Ferrari
Status: Live
09:20

Leclerc, now on the hards after his early stop following his clash with Gasly, gets by Mazepin to take P16, but he's got a long way to go to rescue his afternoon after that messy start.
09:19

Those first lap clashes have shuffled up some midfield fighters, most notably Russell, who is currently in eighth place hunting his first points for Williams. He's got Tsunoda, Sainz and Vettel in close company behind.
09:20 "Plan A, looking to extend", Norris is told - so they're not looking to fight with the Mercedes and Red Bulls.
09:18 Norris then also concedes to Bottas too in Turn 3 on the following lap, perhaps some gamesmanship from the McLaren squad?
09:17 But Norris gets mugged into Turn 3 by Perez, and although the British driver tries to come back at him into the next corner, Perez forces him to the outside.
09:16 Verstappen and Hamilton going nearly 2s a lap faster than Norris and Perez at the moment - which is eroding at the options that Verstappen has at the front.
09:14

"Low on power, low on power," Ricciardo reports over team radio. He's told it has returned and he continues still running in P13.
09:13

So with Gasly retiring at the end of the first lap due to damage, Latifi is still in the race in P19 but a lap down having pitted for a puncture and Leclerc is P18 having pitted for a front wing swap.
09:13 Perez asks for more power in the straights, as he struggles to inch closer to Norris ahead of him.
09:12 Seemed to be a transponder issue with Stroll there - he dropped to 19th on the timing screen, but he's back up in sixth now.
09:11 Towards the front, Norris remains ahead of Perez - with Bottas chasing the pair.
09:10 TV replays reveal the fallout of events - Gasly, Leclerc and Alonso tried to go three-wide at Turn 2 and Gasly's left-rear tyre hit Leclerc's front wing to trigger a puncture. Gasly and his limping car then get swallowed up by the pack which causes the second clash at Turn 3.
09:07

Latifi also appeared to get caught up in the secondary clash at Turn 3 between Gasly and Giovinazzi, and the incidents have littered debris across that part of the track. Latifi is down in P19 having also pitted.
09:09 Verstappen sets a 1m10.031s, opening the gap to Hamilton ahead - but the Mercedes driver reports some debris hitting his right-front tyre.
09:08 Stroll's had an excellent start and he's charged up to sixth as a result of that Leclerc/Gasly contact - but has Alonso in hot pursuit.
09:05

Gasly and Leclerc make contact in the midfield in the run to Turn 3 on the opening lap and both pick up damage. Gasly then makes contact with Giovinazzi at Turn 3, while Leclerc pits with a puncture.
09:06 Verstappen gets a good start and holds the line from Hamilton, with a tasty battle between Perez and Norris over third - which Norris takes back!
09:05 The Styrian Grand Prix begins!
09:04 The cars start to line up ready - here we go...
09:01 The formation lap is underway.
