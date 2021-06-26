Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 and qualifying

By: Haydn Cobb, Megan White

Summary

Summary
  • Styrian GP FP3 is underway 
  • Both Haas cars first out on track
  • Verstappen was top ahead of Tsunoda and Hamilton at the halfway mark
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  3. Perez, Red Bull
  4. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  5. Hamilton, Mercedes
  6. Bottas, Mercedes
  7. Sainz, Ferrari
  8. Leclerc, Ferrari
  9. Russell, Williams
  10. Stroll, Aston Martin
Status: Live
06:32
 
06:32 Now we are talking - Verstappen puts in a 1m04.971s to go 0.7s clear of Gasly who is currently in second place.
06:30 Mazepin has a spin on the exit of Turn 1, losing the rear just for a moment, which he puts on to the grass before coming to a halt. But crisis averted as he avoids the inside wall and is able to continue.
06:29 Tsunoda, on mediums, pops up to P2 with a 1m05.819s - a pretty impressive lap it must be said.
06:28 Verstappen has had enough of watching and waiting, as his first push lap puts him top with a 1m05.571s - just one-tenth slower than his best effort from yesterday. So more time is to come.
06:26 Lap times for Tsunoda and Sainz have been scratched out for track limits, but the Ferrari driver remains in second place thanks to an earlier lap of 1m06.266s. Gasly, who caught the eye in FP1, is up to third.
06:25

Bottas is becoming too familiar with pitlane moments this weekend as he has a small lock-up braking for AlphaTauri releasing one of its drivers into his path. Thankfully no major dramas this time.
06:23 Bottas, polesitter at the first Austrian race last year, puts in a 1m06.212s to claim top spot.
06:21 Russell, on mediums, goes top with a 1m06.454s - lots of lap times coming up now.
06:19 Anyway, enough about track limits as the rest of the grid feels now is the time to join FP3. All cars are on the track apart from the Red Bulls, the Haas pair and the Mercedes of Hamilton.
06:18 Ocon goes top with a 1m06.839s as Alonso loses consecutive laps for, you guessed it, track limits. But this time it is at Turn 10, so that's different.
06:17 Raikkonen temporarily puts in the best lap time of the session so far but it isn't for long as the Finn loses his lap for those pesky track limits at Turn 9. The surge of modern F1.
06:14

Alonso, on mediums, puts in a 1m07.031s to take top spot from team-mate Ocon. Not wanting to miss out on all the action, Raikkonen has joined in for Alfa Romeo as we approach one quarter of this session being completed.
06:13 We can't grumble though, as last year's Styrian GP FP3 was a total washout due to heavy rain - which was only useful to provide those wonderful sparkling pitlane and main straight shots of inactivity.
06:11 Just as the Haas drivers come in for a breather, both Alpines decide to take over the attention on the track, as Ocon leads out team-mate Alonso. It's all happening...
06:09 Mazepin, who had improved with a 1m11.330s, does it again at Turns 9 ad 10 and loses another lap time. If this was the race he'd already be sweating over further punishments.
06:07 Both Haas drivers are on the hard tyres so the lap times aren't life changing, Schumacher currently leading his team-mate with a best lap of 1m11.238s. Mazepin is keeping race control alert, though, as he gets pinged for exceeding track limits at Turn 9.
06:05 Gasly puts in a standard installation lap and returns to the pits, giving Schumacher and Mazepin the entire Red Bull Ring to themselves. We can think of worse ways to spend a Saturday.
06:02 After a busy Friday of practice, usually the opening stages of FP3 are rather modest affairs. Both Haas drivers have come straight out of the pits, joined by Gasly after he missed FP2 with a power unit issue, but everyone else is staying put.
06:00 Here we go - FP3 is underway!
