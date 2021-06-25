F1 Styrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 and FP2
shares
comments
By: Megan White, Stephen Lickorish
Summary
| Summary
| Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Gasly, AlphaTauri
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Bottas, Mercedes
5. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
6. Alonso, Alpine
7. Ocon, Alpine
8. Stroll, Aston Martin
9. Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
10. Leclerc, Ferrari
Status: Live
06:32 The rest of the top 10 was: BOT, TSU, ALO, OCO, STR, GIO, LEC
06:31 And that's all from FP1 for today. Verstappen was quickest with a 1m05.910s, followed by Gasly - two tenths slower - and Hamilton
06:28 90 seconds to go and Verstappen leads from Gasly and Hamilton
06:25 Bit of a close call there between Bottas and one of the AlphaTauris...
06:20 Contrary to popular belief, George Russell is driving the Williams this session - Nissany will drive in FP1 next weekend
06:12 20 minutes to go, and Verstappen leads from Gasly and Hamilton, with Bottas in fourth
06:03 Verstappen breaks into the 1m05s with a 1m05.910s - the quickest time so far
06:00 Both AlphaTauris looking quick so far! Tsunoda is currently P3, with Gasly in P5
05:59 More lap times deleted at Turn 9, this time for Mazepin and Alonso (again)
05:53 Sainz lost it at Turn 1 but has managed to get things going again now
05:53 Yellow flag in sector 1 - Carlos Sainz has spun at the pitlane exit
05:51 20 minutes down, 40 to go, and Verstappen leads from Gasly and Perez
05:45 Verstappen's response to hearing his track time had been deleted? "Lovely."
05:43 A few times deleted already for exceeding track limits at Turns 9 and 10 - Verstappen, Gasly, Alonso and Hamilton all caught out so far
05:38 But Verstappen goes quicker, breaking into the 1m06s', with a 1m06.936s
05:35 Hamilton sets the quickest flying lap so far after five minutes, with a 1m07.809s
05:33 Roy Nissany is also filling in for George Russell at Williams for this session
05:32 Brief yellow flag after Robert Kubica, filling in for Kimi Raikkonen, lost the rear at Turn 3
05:31 A flurry of traffic out on track, with 15 of the 20 drivers making their way out of the garages
05:30 The lights are green!
Load comments