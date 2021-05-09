F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race day
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
And here's the full report, if you missed anything from that race:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/spanish-gp-hamilton-outfoxes-verstappen-to-win-/6505692/
Full credit to Gasly for that late race attack, having gone from 16th to 10th on his final stint, but he just missed out on overtaking Ocon for ninth at the line.
During that scuffle and further up the road Norris has moved ahead of Ocon at Turn 1 to take eighth place.
But not for long as Gasly pulls off the same overtake on Stroll to take 10th place. It was a late defensive move by Stroll who is shown the black and white flag, as Norris was for a similar move earlier in the race.
The Alonso vs Stroll incident has been place under investigation. A lap later Stroll lines up the same move at the same place and makes it stick to take 10th place.
Russell’s drop has triggered a right battle royale for P10. Alonso defends strongly from Stroll at Turn 1 which sends the Aston Martin driver over the kerbs at Turn 2.
Russell, who had been right on the cusp of points behind Alonso, has lost a huge chunk of time and places and dropped to P15.