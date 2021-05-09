Chequered flag: Hamilton wins the Spanish Grand Prix from Verstappen and Bottas. Verstappen gets the fastest lap.

Hamilton catches and then passes Verstappen for the lead at Turn 1 on lap 60/66

Hamilton goes for a second stop on lap 42/66 for mediums in a bid to hunt down Verstappen

Verstappen leads Hamilton after the first round of pit stops. Hamilton stopped five laps after the Red Bull

Slow first pit stop for Verstappen on lap 25/66

Safety Car deployed on lap 8/66. Tsunoda stopped on track at Turn 10

Verstappen takes the lead from Hamilton at Turn 1 on the opening lap

Hamilton starts on pole, the 100th of his F1 career, from Verstappen and Bottas