F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP3 & Qualifying
By: James Newbold, Tom Howard, Haydn Cobb
1. Hamilton, Mercedes
2. Verstappen, Red Bull
3. Bottas, Mercedes
4. Leclerc, Ferrari
5. Ocon, Alpine
6. Sainz, Ferrari
7. Ricciardo, McLaren
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Norris, McLaren
10. Alonso, Alpine
While we digest Spanish GP qualifying, it is time to sign off for this live text commentary. Be sure to return tomorrow for the main event, with the race starting at 2:00pm UK time. Bye for now!
Hamilton signs his mini Pirelli tyre F1 pole position award before underlining and ticking the '100' to, literally, highlight his achievement. Incredible feat, that.
Hamilton: "I feel very humbled and grateful to make it to 100. It feels like my first!"
Hamilton gives it a "heeeeey Pedro" to top three interviewer Pedro de la Rosa. Naturally he is bouncing after recording his 100th career F1 pole.
Verstappen on P2: "In Q3 both laps were pretty decent, the second lap a little bit worse, it was a little windy. But to be this close [to pole] I can be happy with that."
Ocon impresses again for Alpine with fifth place to split the Ferraris as Sainz slots into sixth place ahead of his home race. Ricciardo is seventh with Perez eighth after his Q3 spin.
Hamilton will be joined on the front row for the Spanish GP by Verstappen with Bottas in third. A stunning last lap by Leclerc puts him fourth for Ferrari.
...Verstappen cannot improve on his final lap, and neither can Bottas, so that hands Hamilton his 100th F1 pole position! What a record!
Hamilton puts in a 1m16.741s to set the time to beat for pole. Here come the others...
Verstappen, who was towards the back of the train, has overtaken Ocon and the Ferraris to slot in behind the Mercs for a slipstream before his final timed lap.
Final Q3 runs coming up. Here we go. All 10 drivers have come out together.
Perez's spin was triggered by dipping a tyre on to the gravel approaching Turn 13. There's your track limits policing at work.
Perez spins at Turn 13! That's his lap ruined and it was close to wrecking the laps of those behind him. But Hamilton continues and puts in a 1m16.741s to take provisional pole!
But it is a bit of a stinker of a lap from Norris, while Ocon is smelling of roses with a 1m17.580s to go top for now.
"We are the lead car, it was going to get smelly," Norris is told over his team radio as he starts his first timed lap having got to the front of the train of cars. Smelly is a good way of putting it.